Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Clear Creek-Amana 20, Cedar Rapids, Washington 19
Iowa City High 42, Davenport, North 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Clear Creek-Amana 20, Cedar Rapids, Washington 19
Iowa City High 42, Davenport, North 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Lockett seemed in the clear after being told he was “OK” following a scary-looking scene in Minnesota.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments