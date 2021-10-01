Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

B.B. Comer 40, Horseshoe Bend 7

B.C. Rain 39, LeFlore 0

Chelsea 42, Woodlawn 7

Dallas County 48, Sumter Central High School 0

Fayetteville 50, Randolph County 8

G.W. Long 49, Zion Chapel 0

Huntsville 56, Albertville 21

Liberty County, Fla. 40, Northside Methodist 21

Lincoln 27, Corner 26

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Oak Mountain 35, Spain Park 7

Parker 48, John Carroll Catholic 0

Sidney Lanier 43, Park Crossing 0

Sumiton Christian 28, Gaylesville 12

Wicksburg 66, Daleville 22

Winterboro 58, Talladega County Central 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Friday’s Scores

October 01, 2021 5:59 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

October 01, 2021 5:57 PM

Sports

Gonzales expected to start for the Mariners against the Angels

October 01, 2021 5:57 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service