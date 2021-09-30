Thomas leads Sun to 79-68 win over Sky to even series 1-1

Connecticut Sun guard Jasmine Thomas, center, commits the foul on Chicago Sky guard Kahleah Copper, right, while fighting through the screen from Stefanie Dolson, left, during a WNBA playoff basketball game Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP) AP

Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner each scored 15 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Chicago Sky 79-68 on Thursday night to even the best-of-five series at a win apiece.

The Sun won despite WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones scoring just four points. She didn't score until 3:11 left in the third quarter and missed seven of her nine shot attempts.

Connecticut made up for her rough game with stellar play from Thomas, who returned from Achilles' tendon surgery in January late in the regular season. After watching the team run through the regular season, Thomas wasn't about to miss a playoff run.

The Sun trailed 59-58 heading into the fourth quarter before starting the period on a 13-3 run to take command. Thomas had six points during the game-changing spurt. Bonner capped it with a 3-pointer with 3:59 left that made it 71-62.

The Sky could only get within six the rest of the way. The series shifts to Chicago on Sunday for Game 3.

Chicago looked poised early on to build on the momentum of its Game 1 double-overtime win, racing out to an 11-0 lead. Connecticut rallied back behind Jasmine Thomas to get within 23-21 after one.

The Sun led 45-39 at the half behind strong play from Jasmine Thomas, who finished the opening 20 minutes with 12 points.

Kahleah Copper led Chicago with 13 points and Candace Parker added 12.

TIP-INS:

Jasmine Thomas celebrated her 32nd birthday on Thursday. ... The Sun outrebounded the Sky 39-26 — a vast difference from Game 1 when both teams had 42 boards. ... Courtney Vandersloot, who had the second triple-double in WNBA playoff history in Game 1 was held to just 10 points and six assists in Game 2.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

BET ON IT

The Mohegan Sun Casino opened up a sportsbook Thursday and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont placed the first bet, wagering $50 that the Sun will beat the Chicago Sky by at least 7 points. He won his bet.