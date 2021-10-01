Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Andover def. Centennial, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17
Annandale def. Rockford, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19
BOLD def. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 25-13, 25-21, 25-16
Belle Plaine def. Tri-City United, 25-14, 25-14, 25-22
Bethlehem Academy def. Randolph, 25-9, 25-13, 25-14
Brainerd def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-15, 25-8, 25-11
Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Upsala, 25-18, 25-19, 25-17
Dassel-Cokato def. Litchfield, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23
East Ridge def. Mounds View, 25-18, 25-20, 25-17
Eden Prairie def. Minnetonka, 25-18, 25-19, 25-16
Fertile-Beltrami def. Bagley, 25-12, 25-13, 25-13
Fridley def. Richfield, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20
Greenway def. Duluth East, 25-19, 25-20, 25-9
Hayfield def. Maple River, 25-20, 25-10, 25-15
Henning def. Sebeka, 25-13, 25-13, 25-13
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Adrian, 25-22, 25-16, 25-22
Holy Angels def. Visitation, 25-16, 25-7, 25-16
Holy Family Catholic def. Mound Westonka, 26-24, 25-18, 14-25, 25-15
Hutchinson def. Jordan, 25-15, 25-18, 25-14
Jackson County Central def. Pipestone, 25-10, 25-15, 24-26, 25-17
Kasson-Mantorville def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-11, 25-16, 25-11
Lake of the Woods def. International Falls, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19
Mabel-Canton def. Houston, 25-11, 25-15, 25-9
Maranatha Christian def. Providence Academy, 24-26, 25-16, 25-22, 25-21
Minnesota Academy for the Deaf def. Chesterton Academy, 27-25, 25-16, 17-25, 25-22
Moorhead def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18
NCEUH def. Climax/Fisher, 15-25, 25-13, 25-10, 25-18
Nevis def. Braham, 25-15, 25-16, 25-11
New Ulm Cathedral def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-21, 14-25, 25-19, 25-19
Norman County East def. Climax, 15-25, 25-13, 25-10, 25-18
North St. Paul def. Tartan, 25-23, 25-22, 25-17
Northeast Range def. North Woods, 28-26, 25-19, 25-22
Northfield def. Austin, 25-12, 25-10, 25-13
Norwood-Young America def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-22, 19-25, 25-17, 25-22
Nova Classical Academy def. St. Croix Prep, 25-15, 25-19, 25-18
Paynesville def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16
Pequot Lakes def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-12, 25-10, 25-10
Pine City def. Ogilvie, 25-14, 25-14, 25-10
Proctor def. Superior, Wis., 25-21, 25-20, 25-23
Red Rock Central def. Mountain Lake Co-op, 25-23, 25-13, 25-22
Roseville def. White Bear Lake, 25-16, 17-25, 25-21, 25-15
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Lakeview, 25-13, 25-11, 25-5
Sauk Centre def. Montevideo, 25-11, 25-12, 25-11
Spectrum def. Eagle Ridge Academy Charter, 25-11, 25-8, 25-14
Spring Grove def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-9, 25-14, 25-6
St. Michael-Albertville def. Buffalo, 25-10, 25-10, 25-20
Staples-Motley def. Park Rapids, 25-17, 25-22, 25-17
Stillwater def. Irondale, 25-14, 22-25, 25-22, 25-14
Underwood def. Parkers Prairie, 25-22, 25-22, 25-20
United South Central def. Triton, 25-16, 25-20, 25-22
Woodbury def. Forest Lake, 25-10, 25-15, 25-18
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments