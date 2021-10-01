Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Andover def. Centennial, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17

Annandale def. Rockford, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19

BOLD def. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 25-13, 25-21, 25-16

Belle Plaine def. Tri-City United, 25-14, 25-14, 25-22

Bethlehem Academy def. Randolph, 25-9, 25-13, 25-14

Brainerd def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-15, 25-8, 25-11

Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Upsala, 25-18, 25-19, 25-17

Dassel-Cokato def. Litchfield, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23

East Ridge def. Mounds View, 25-18, 25-20, 25-17

Eden Prairie def. Minnetonka, 25-18, 25-19, 25-16

Fertile-Beltrami def. Bagley, 25-12, 25-13, 25-13

Fridley def. Richfield, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20

Greenway def. Duluth East, 25-19, 25-20, 25-9

Hayfield def. Maple River, 25-20, 25-10, 25-15

Henning def. Sebeka, 25-13, 25-13, 25-13

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Adrian, 25-22, 25-16, 25-22

Holy Angels def. Visitation, 25-16, 25-7, 25-16

Holy Family Catholic def. Mound Westonka, 26-24, 25-18, 14-25, 25-15

Hutchinson def. Jordan, 25-15, 25-18, 25-14

Jackson County Central def. Pipestone, 25-10, 25-15, 24-26, 25-17

Kasson-Mantorville def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-11, 25-16, 25-11

Lake of the Woods def. International Falls, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19

Mabel-Canton def. Houston, 25-11, 25-15, 25-9

Maranatha Christian def. Providence Academy, 24-26, 25-16, 25-22, 25-21

Minnesota Academy for the Deaf def. Chesterton Academy, 27-25, 25-16, 17-25, 25-22

Moorhead def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18

NCEUH def. Climax/Fisher, 15-25, 25-13, 25-10, 25-18

Nevis def. Braham, 25-15, 25-16, 25-11

New Ulm Cathedral def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-21, 14-25, 25-19, 25-19

Norman County East def. Climax, 15-25, 25-13, 25-10, 25-18

North St. Paul def. Tartan, 25-23, 25-22, 25-17

Northeast Range def. North Woods, 28-26, 25-19, 25-22

Northfield def. Austin, 25-12, 25-10, 25-13

Norwood-Young America def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-22, 19-25, 25-17, 25-22

Nova Classical Academy def. St. Croix Prep, 25-15, 25-19, 25-18

Paynesville def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16

Pequot Lakes def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-12, 25-10, 25-10

Pine City def. Ogilvie, 25-14, 25-14, 25-10

Proctor def. Superior, Wis., 25-21, 25-20, 25-23

Red Rock Central def. Mountain Lake Co-op, 25-23, 25-13, 25-22

Roseville def. White Bear Lake, 25-16, 17-25, 25-21, 25-15

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Lakeview, 25-13, 25-11, 25-5

Sauk Centre def. Montevideo, 25-11, 25-12, 25-11

Spectrum def. Eagle Ridge Academy Charter, 25-11, 25-8, 25-14

Spring Grove def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-9, 25-14, 25-6

St. Michael-Albertville def. Buffalo, 25-10, 25-10, 25-20

Staples-Motley def. Park Rapids, 25-17, 25-22, 25-17

Stillwater def. Irondale, 25-14, 22-25, 25-22, 25-14

Underwood def. Parkers Prairie, 25-22, 25-22, 25-20

United South Central def. Triton, 25-16, 25-20, 25-22

Woodbury def. Forest Lake, 25-10, 25-15, 25-18

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

