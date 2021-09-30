Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Cypress Park 56, Cypress Lakes 0

¶ EP Americas 26, EP Socorro 0

¶ Fort Bend Bush 10, Fort Bend Elkins 3

¶ League City Clear Springs 47, Houston Clear Lake 21

CLASS 5A=

¶ Dallas Highland Park 35, Sherman 17

CLASS 1A=

¶ Borden County 14, Morgan 8

¶ Darrouzett 69, Harrold 6

¶ Jonesboro 70, Turkey Valley 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Celina vs. Boerne, ccd.

Rising Star vs. Ranger, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
