Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Andrew Jackson 48, Fernandina Beach 0

Atlantic Community 67, Olympic Heights 0

Cardinal Newman 65, Suncoast 0

City of Life 44, Academy at the Lakes 0

Dade Christian 27, Somerset Silver Palms 0

Deltona 29, Port Orange Atlantic 0

Dunbar 32, Fort Myers 28

Estero 44, LaBelle 0

Forest Hill 56, Lake Worth 12

Immaculata-La Salle 47, Somerset South Homestead 6

Miami Palmetto 42, Southwest Miami 6

North Marion 43, Eastside 13

Palmer Trinity 21, St. Brendan 0

Pine Crest 19, Archbishop McCarthy 13

South Broward 43, South Plantation 6

Southwest Florida Christian 49, Marco Island 0

Wellington 43, Royal Palm Beach 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sneads vs. Graceville, ppd. to Sep 30th.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

