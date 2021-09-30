Carlson homers from both sides, Cards beat Brewers 4-3

St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson drops his bat after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in St. Louis. Carlson also hit a solo home run during the third inning. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) AP

The Boston Red Sox were dealt another blow in their postseason push by last-place Baltimore, with Ryan Mountcastle hitting a three-run homer in the third inning of the Orioles’ 6-2 win Thursday night.

The Red Sox fell into a tie with Seattle for the American League’s second wild card.

Boston’s Nick Pivetta (9-8) struck out the side in the first, but he ultimately allowed three runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out eight with two walks.

Alexander Wells (2-3) allowed a run and three hits in six innings after entering the game with a 7.61 ERA.

CARDINALS 4, BREWERS 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rookie Dylan Carlson homered from each side of the plate and St. Louis beat Milwaukee

J.A. Happ (10-8) gave up three runs on nine hits and struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings, his longest outing since St. Louis acquired him from the Minnesota Twins on July 30.

Kodi Whitley and T.J. McFarland combined for two innings of scoreless relief and Luís Garcia earned his second save as the Cardinals won the rubber game of the series after having their franchise record 17-game winning streak snapped the night before.

Carlson, batting from the left side, bashed a 93-mph pitch from Milwaukee reliever Miguel Sánchez (2-1) into right field for a two-run homer to give the Cardinals a 4-3 lead in the sixth.

RANGERS 7, ANGELS 6

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis Garcia set a Texas rookie record for home runs and RBIs in a series-clinching win over Los Angeles.

Brock Holt put Texas ahead for the first time with a two-run double in the eighth inning off Jimmy Herget (2-3).

Spencer Patton (2-2), the fourth Texas pitcher, threw two scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Joe Barlow worked a 1-2-3 ninth against the heart of the Angels lineup for his 11th save.

Angels star Shohei Ohtani went 2 for 5 with a double and his AL-leading eighth triple.

CUBS 9, PIRATES 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Steele breezed through seven innings and Chicago handed Pittsburgh its 100th loss of the season.

Steele (4-4) struck out seven and gave up four hits on 76 pitches.

Sergio Alcántara drove in three runs, two coming on a homer to right off Miguel Yajure (0-2) that gave Chicago a 3-0 lead in the six-run second.