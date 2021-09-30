Seahawks’ Russell Wilson: ‘Been amazing to watch’ Mariners charge to unlikely playoff spot

Russell Wilson, throwing out a ceremonial first pitch at a Mariners game at then-Safeco Field in 2013. The Seahawks quarterback says he’s been watching the M’s push to an unlikely playoff spot, and called the Mariners’ latest win Wednesday “an amazing game.”

Russell Wilson is fully on board that Mariners’ express train barreling toward the playoffs.

“I watched the whole game (Wednesday) night. It was an amazing game,” the Seahawks quarterback said and former Class-A shortstop said of Seattle’s baseball Mariners’ 10th win in 11 games, a rally to beat the Oakland Athletics 4-2 at poppin’ T-Mobile Park next door to Wilson’s home stadium.

“I know there’s this tight (playoff) race. It’s been amazing to watch,” Wilson said.

“(Jarred) Kelenic hitting that ball last night, that was a huge hit. Just, it was a great game.

“It’s cool seeing the Seattle fans, just the energy in Seattle.”

The Mariners entered their off day Thursday a half game out of a wild-card playoff spot in the American League.

The Mariners announced advance-ticket sales for their final three games of the regular season this weekend at T-Mobile Park suggest at least 30,000 fans attending each game of the make-or-break series against the Los Angeles Angels.

That would be about twice the 17,366 who created a loud, playoff-like atmosphere in the ballpark in SoDo Wednesday night.

“It’s a special city, Seattle,” said Wilson, a part-owner of the Seattle Sounders of Major League Soccer who has also been part of a push for Portland to get a Major League Baseball team.

“To see sports coming alive — and obviously the (NHL expansion Seattle) Kraken are playing here soon...it’s just cool, Seattle sports.

“Now we just need to get the Sonics back, I think.

“But it’s been really cool to see what the Mariners have been doing. Just that ‘Believe’ attitude that you see and you experience and you watch, it’s throughout the whole team.

“So that’s cool to watch, for sure.”

This story was originally published September 30, 2021 1:23 PM.