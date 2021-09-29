Jaguars rule out PK Lambo, will go with Wright at Bengals

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, left, talks with place kicker Josh Lambo after Lambo missed his second field goal against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) AP

The Jacksonville Jaguars have ruled out struggling kicker Josh Lambo for Thursday night's game at Cincinnati, leaving Matthew Wright to handle field goals and extra points.

Lambo missed practice Tuesday and Wednesday for undisclosed reasons and was listed on the game report as “not injury related.”

Lambo has missed five kicks in three games this season, including three field goals and two extra points. He was sidelined 12 games last year with a hip injury that required surgery, but he said before Week 1 that his confidence “is as high as ever" despite also missing kicks in training camp and the preseason.

Jacksonville (0-3) signed Wright to the practice squad Monday, after Lambo missed two extra points against Arizona. Wright is eligible to play against the Bengals (2-1) as one of the team's practice squad promotions.

Wright, who played collegiately at Central Florida, is perfect in his NFL career. He played three games for Pittsburgh last season and made all three field goals and all seven extra points.

He signed a futures contract with Detroit in January and spent the offseason and two weeks of training camp with the Lions. Detroit waived him Aug. 10.

Also Wednesday, the Jaguars ruled out defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle). Robertson-Harris also was inactive for last week's game.