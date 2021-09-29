Spain authorities allow stadiums to be back at full capacity

Barcelona's Ansu Fati celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Levante at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort) AP

Spanish soccer stadiums can be at full capacity again starting this weekend, authorities said Wednesday.

Spain had only allowed 60% of seats to be filled at the start of the season but health officials said pandemic conditions have continued to improve across the country in recent weeks.

Local regions still have the final decision on how many fans will be allowed in stadiums, and Catalonia will keep the restrictions at 60% for now, meaning there won't be immediate changes for matches hosted by Barcelona.

Defending Spanish league champion Atlético Madrid is expected to fill the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for its match against Barcelona on Saturday.

Authorities said they will reevaluate the health conditions in a month.