Hearn scheduled to start for Texas against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels (74-83, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (58-99, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Janson Junk (0-1, 3.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Rangers: Taylor Hearn (6-5, 4.36 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -115, Angels -103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Los Angeles will square off on Wednesday.

The Rangers are 34-42 in home games in 2020. Texas has slugged .373 this season. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a .457 slugging percentage, including 58 extra-base hits and 30 home runs.

The Angels are 34-41 in road games. Los Angeles has hit 186 home runs as a team this season. Shohei Ohtani leads them with 45, averaging one every 11.5 at-bats.

The Rangers won the last meeting 5-2. A.J. Alexy earned his third victory and Andy Ibanez went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs for Texas. Packy Naughton took his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia leads the Rangers with 30 home runs and has 88 RBIs.

David Fletcher leads the Angels with 158 hits and has 45 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Angels: 2-8, .203 batting average, 4.84 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Nick Snyder: (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Eli White: (elbow), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

Angels: Kyle Tyler: (toe), Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Jaime Barria: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (lumbar), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jo Adell: (back), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).