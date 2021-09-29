Espino expected to start for the Nationals against Rockies

Washington Nationals (65-93, fourth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (72-85, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (5-5, 4.01 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) Rockies: Peter Lambert (0-0, 4.91 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 2 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -114, Nationals -103; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals head to face the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.

The Rockies are 47-33 in home games in 2020. Colorado is averaging 4.4 RBIs per game this season. C.J. Cron leads the team with 89 total runs batted in.

The Nationals have gone 30-50 away from home. Washington is slugging .418 as a unit. Juan Soto leads the team with a slugging percentage of .545.

The Rockies won the last meeting 3-1. Kyle Freeland earned his seventh victory and Trevor Story went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Colorado. Patrick Corbin took his 16th loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Story leads the Rockies with 63 extra base hits and is slugging .475.

Josh Bell leads the Nationals with 51 extra base hits and is slugging .473.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .251 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Nationals: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.28 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (oblique), Austin Gomber: (back), Connor Joe: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (thumb).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Kyle McGowin: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Gerardo Parra: (knee).