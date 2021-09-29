Sports
Tuesday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
GW-Danville 42, Amherst County 15
Hurley 34, Rye Cove 14
South County 38, Woodbridge 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Even with a lot of football left, including four games against Top 25 teams, the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) know they're in position to make a run at what would be the program's first appearance in the College Football Playoff.
