Tuesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Amherst def. Southern Valley, 25-11, 25-10, 25-23
Bellevue East def. Omaha Bryan, 25-19, 25-20, 25-17
Bishop Neumann def. Guardian Angels, 25-19, 25-21, 25-17
Bridgeport def. Leyton, 25-19, 23-25, 25-9, 25-14
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Southern, 25-10, 25-11, 25-20
Burwell def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-14, 25-19, 25-18
Crawford def. Morrill, 25-18, 25-12, 25-19
Deshler def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-7, 25-15, 25-12
Fullerton def. Hampton, 19-25, 25-16, 25-18, 17-25, 15-12
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Kearney Catholic, 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 20-25, 15-10
Grand Island Northwest def. Adams Central, 25-11, 25-23, 25-23
Grand Island def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-13, 25-9, 25-22
Lincoln East def. Kearney, 25-15, 25-15, 25-12
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-14, 25-19, 25-20
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln North Star, 25-20, 25-10, 25-15
Meridian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-23, 25-13, 25-14
Milford def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 25-18, 25-12
Norris def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-21, 25-21
North Bend Central def. Twin River, 25-11, 25-3, 25-13
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Mullen, 25-14, 25-18, 25-14
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19
Overton def. Shelton, 28-26, 25-19, 25-15
Pierce def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-14, 27-25, 25-12
Platteview def. Nebraska City, 25-20, 25-14, 25-15
Riverside def. St. Edward, 25-9, 25-10, 25-17
Shelby/Rising City def. East Butler, 25-15, 25-14, 16-25, 25-16
St. Paul def. Central City, 25-4, 25-4, 25-10
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Medicine Valley, 25-20, 25-16, 25-17
York def. Crete
Bayard Triangular=
Bayard def. South Platte, 25-20, 25-22
Crofton Triangular=
Crofton def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-14, 25-17
Lutheran High Northeast def. Crofton, 21-25, 25-18, 25-21
Elgin Public/Pope John Triangular=
Osmond def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-17, 25-16
Elmwood-Murdock Triangular=
Palmyra def. Elmwood-Murdock, 15-25, 25-20, 25-19
Syracuse def. Palmyra, 25-21, 25-17
Exeter-Milligan Triangular=
Kenesaw def. Gibbon, 25-12, 25-18
Hastings St. Cecilia Tournament=
Cross County def. Heartland, 25-12, 25-16
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Cross County, 25-10, 25-18
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Heartland, 25-12, 25-16
Louisville Triangular=
Johnson County Central def. Louisville, 25-22, 25-13
Johnson County Central def. Weeping Water, 25-14, 25-19
McCook Triangular=
McCook def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-9
Niobrara/Verdigre Triangular=
Boyd County def. Summerland, 25-17, 25-20
Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15
Oberlin-Decatur Triangular=
Southwest def. Oberlin-Decatur, Kan., 25-15, 25-5
Southwest def. St. Francis, Kan., 23-25, 25-12, 25-14
Paxton Triangular=
Paxton def. Arthur County, 25-20, 22-25, 25-11
Perkins County Triangular=
Gothenburg def. Chase County, 25-14, 25-22
Gothenburg def. Perkins County, 25-9, 25-17
Ponca Triangular=
Ponca def. Tri County Northeast, 25-11, 25-13
South Sioux City Triangular=
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-19, 25-8
Wakefield Triangular=
Wakefield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-12, 25-19
Wakefield def. Wausa, 25-16, 25-20
Wallace Triangular=
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wallace, 25-13, 23-25, 25-22
Wilber-Clatonia Triangular=
David City def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-3
Wisner-Pilger Double Triangular=
Howells/Dodge def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-17, 27-25
Wisner-Pilger def. Madison, 25-7, 25-9
