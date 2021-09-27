Argentina calls up 3 EPL players for World Cup qualifiers

Chelsea's Thiago Silva vies for the ball with Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Sep. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) AP

Argentina has summoned three English Premier League players for South American World Cup qualifiers next month. They were involved in the suspended match with Brazil this month.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez and Tottenham's Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso were picked by coach Lionel Scaloni on Monday to face Paraguay, Uruguay and Peru. The coach did not choose midfielder Emiliano Buendia, who was also involved in the chaos in Sao Paulo.

FIFA is hoping the British government eases the quarantine requirements for England-based players to travel to South America so they can avoid staying in mandatory isolation for 10 days on their return.

FIFA has still to decide the fate of the Brazil-Argentina match, which was stopped after seven minutes due to Martinez, Lo Celso, Romero and Buendia allegedly breaching coronavirus protocols.

Argentina trails leader Brazil by six points in South American qualifying.

Argentina:

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Juan Musso (Atalanta), Esteban Andrada (Monterrey).

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Marcos Acuña (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Udinese), Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina), Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax).

Midflielders: Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayern Leverkusen), Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Guido Rodríguez (Betis), Nicolás Domínguez (Bologna), Alejandro Gómez (Sevilla).

Forwards: Lucas Alario (Bayer Leverkusen), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain), Ángel Di María (Paris Saint-Germain), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan), Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan), Nicolás González (Fiorentina), Ángel Correa (Atlético Madrid), Julián Álvarez (River Plate), Paulo Dybala (Juventus).