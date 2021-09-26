Djitte, Gaines get 1st goals, Austin FC beats LA Galaxy 2-0

Austin FC defender Zan Kolmanic, left, pushes LA Galaxy midfielder Jonathan dos Santos, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas) AP

Orrin McKinze Gaines II scored his first professional goal for his hometown club to highlight Austin FC's 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday night.

Moussa Djitte also scored his first goal for the expansion Austin FC (6-16-4). Djitte scored in the 64th minute, knocking home his own rebound, and was replaced by Gaines in the 72nd minute, seven minutes before the second goal.

Gaines scored with a powerful volley after he settled a cross from Nick Lima.

Both goal scorers are just 21. Djitte made his second start in six appearance while Gaines was making just his third appearance.

L.A. (11-10-5) has just two wins in their last 14 games. Brad Stuver made seven saves.