Slonina, Fire earn scoreless draw with Nashville

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Young goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina picked up his second clean sheet, helping the Chicago Fire earn a 0-0 draw with high-power Nashville on Sunday.

The Fire (6-15-6), well below the line, matched second-place Nashville (11-3-12) in a game with scarce chances.

Slonina, in just his fourth career start, had the save of the game when he he blocked a point-blank header from Daniel Rios in the 74th minute. Slonina made his first appearance on Aug. 4 as the youngest keeper to start in league history at age 17 years, 81 days.

Veteran Joe Willis had three saves for Nashville for his 11th clean sheet. Nashville is on track to challenge the record of four losses in a season, a feat accomplished six times, including Philadelphia and Orlando City last season.

