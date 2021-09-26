Gonzales, Mariners to take on Ohtani, Angels

Seattle Mariners (85-70, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (74-81, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (9-5, 3.94 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) Angels: Shohei Ohtani (9-2, 3.28 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 146 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -148, Mariners +128; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Seattle will square off on Sunday.

The Angels are 40-41 on their home turf. Los Angeles is averaging 4.3 RBIs per game this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with 98 total runs batted in.

The Mariners have gone 43-37 away from home. Seattle has a collective on-base percentage of .300, led by Ty France with a mark of .364.

The Angels won the last meeting 14-1. Jhonathan Diaz earned his first victory and Ohtani went 2-for-3 with two triples and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Tyler Anderson took his 10th loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 98 RBIs and is batting .255.

France leads the Mariners with 159 hits and has 67 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .235 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by four runs

Mariners: 7-3, .234 batting average, 4.63 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Angels: Kyle Tyler: (toe), Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (lumbar), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jo Adell: (back), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).