Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Fairview 41, Sayre 7
Oklahoma School for the Deaf 61, Kansas Deaf, Kan. 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Fairview 41, Sayre 7
Oklahoma School for the Deaf 61, Kansas Deaf, Kan. 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
The still-relatively unheralded Seahawks receiver keeps wowing in his unique way. His play caller calls him “a great human being.”KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments