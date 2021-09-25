Sports

Gillette’s 2 TDs helps Lafayette get past Penn 24-14

The Associated Press

EASTON, Pa.

Joe Gillette accounted for two touchdowns to lead Lafayette to a 24-14 victory over Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Gillette caught a 70-yard touchdown pass from Ah-Shaun Davis — his first career scoring throw — that gave Lafayette (1-3) a 17-14 lead midway through the third quarter. The Leopards' Billy Shaeffer had two interceptions, including a 41-yard pick-6 that capped the scoring with 14 seconds left in the third.

Gillette, a junior receiver, also had a 29-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He finished with 49 yards rushing and caught five passes for 91 yards. Davis was 12 of 18 for 157 yards passing.

John Quinnelly threw a touchdown pass and three interceptions for Penn (1-1). He was 18-of-34 passing for 244 yards.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Holmes’ TD run in OT caps wild finish; ETSU beats Samford

September 25, 2021 4:35 PM

Sports

Cunningham guides Louisville past winless Florida State

September 25, 2021 4:35 PM

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

September 25, 2021 4:35 PM

Baseball

Starling Marte walk-off sends A’s to victory over Astros, but Elvis Andrus injured scoring game-winner

September 25, 2021 4:32 PM

Sports

Rockets ride big plays for early TDs, top Ball St. 22-12

September 25, 2021 4:31 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service