Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Raymond Central def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-17, 25-16, 25-18
Adams Central Tournament=
Adams Central def. Centura, 25-15, 25-23
Broken Bow def. Boone Central, 25-9, 25-16
Malcolm def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-6, 25-20
Superior def. Gering, 31-29, 25-19
Championship=
Malcolm def. Adams Central, 25-21, 25-20
Consolation=
Gering def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 26-24, 25-21
Fifth Place=
Gering def. Centura, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19
Semifinal=
Adams Central def. Broken Bow, 25-23, 16-25, 25-15
Malcolm def. Superior, 25-16, 25-18
Third Place=
Broken Bow def. Superior, 25-16, 25-20
Allison Weston Invitational=
Bronze Pool=
Omaha Burke def. Des Moines, Roosevelt, Iowa, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Des Moines, Roosevelt, Iowa, 25-22, 29-27
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Burke, 25-23, 25-20
Championship Pool=
Lincoln Southwest def. Millard West, 14-25, 25-23, 25-20
Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-17, 25-20
Papillion-LaVista South def. Millard West, 25-22, 25-14
Silver Pool=
Omaha Westside def. Lincoln East, 25-18, 25-22
Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln East, 13-25, 25-18, 25-16
Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Westside, 19-25, 28-26, 25-17
Ansley-Litchfield Invitational=
Ansley-Litchfield def. North Central, 25-11, 25-19
Nebraska Christian def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-15, 25-13
Sandhills/Thedford def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-12, 25-13
Championship=
Nebraska Christian def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-13, 25-19
Semifinal=
Nebraska Christian def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-15, 25-14
Third Place=
Burwell def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-11, 27-25
Arlington Tournament=
Arlington def. Blair, 26-24, 25-9
Arlington def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-21, 25-15
Bishop Neumann def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-14
Bishop Neumann def. Blair, 25-13, 25-16
Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-10, 25-11
Blair def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-15, 26-24
Aurora Tournament=
Bennington def. Lincoln Christian, 25-12, 26-24
Columbus Lakeview def. Aurora, 25-21, 25-18
Kearney Catholic def. Crete, 25-13, 25-18
Waverly def. Sidney, 25-13, 25-18
Championship=
Kearney Catholic def. Waverly, 25-14, 25-22
Consolation=
Aurora def. Sidney, 19-25, 25-17, 25-21
Lincoln Christian def. Crete, 25-18, 25-22
Fifth Place=
Lincoln Christian def. Aurora, 22-25, 25-10, 25-23
Semifinal=
Kearney Catholic def. Bennington, 25-14, 27-25
Waverly def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-17, 20-25, 25-23
Bertrand Triangular=
Bertrand def. Giltner, 25-11, 25-23
Bertrand def. Pleasanton, 25-21, 27-25
Pleasanton def. Giltner, 25-15, 25-15
Brady Tournament=
Anselmo-Merna def. Brady, 25-14, 25-18
Anselmo-Merna def. Maxwell, 25-21, 25-16
Anselmo-Merna def. Wauneta-Palisade, 23-25, 27-25, 30-28
Mullen def. Cody-Kilgore, 0-2, undefined-undefined, undefined-undefined, undefined-undefined, undefined-undefined
Sandhills Valley def. Brady, 25-12, 25-17
David City Tournament=
Pool A=
Central City def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-23, 30-28
David City def. Aquinas, 18-25, 25-18, 25-18
David City def. Twin River, 25-17, 25-10
North Bend Central def. Central City, 25-13, 25-8
Elkhorn Valley Tournament=
Pool B=
Randolph def. Elkhorn Valley, 20-25, 26-24, 25-21
Hampton Tournament=
Pool 1=
Red Cloud def. Hampton, 24-26, 25-21, 25-20
Pool 2=
Clarkson/Leigh def. Mead, 28-26, 25-23
Clarkson/Leigh def. Silver Lake, 25-14, 25-13
Mead def. Silver Lake, 25-10, 25-18
Hershey Tournament=
Hershey def. Ainsworth, 25-17, 21-25, 25-22
Holdrege Tournament=
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Cozad, 25-5, 25-6
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Scottsbluff, 26-24, 25-22
McCook def. Minden, 25-23, 26-24
Championship=
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Holdrege, 25-19, 25-19
Consolation=
Scottsbluff def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-16
Seventh Place=
Ravenna def. Cozad, 25-18, 17-25, 25-15
Semifinal=
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-18, 25-22
Third Place=
Hastings St. Cecilia def. McCook, 25-19, 25-19
Lincoln Pius X Tournament=
Elkhorn North def. Norris, 25-20, 20-25, 25-22
Elkhorn def. Elkhorn North, 25-17, 17-25, 25-19
Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn North, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20
Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn, 25-14, 25-20
Lincoln Pius X def. Millard North, 25-15, 25-22
Millard North def. Elkhorn, 27-25, 25-20
Norris def. Elkhorn, 25-14, 25-19
Norris def. Lincoln Pius X, 27-25, 25-19
Norris def. Millard North
Louisville Tournament=
Douglas County West def. Louisville, 25-18, 25-17
Johnson County Central def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-9, 25-16
Consolation=
Louisville def. Weeping Water, 19-25, 25-13, 25-12
Fifth Place=
Louisville def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-23, 25-21
Semifinal=
Omaha Mercy def. Johnson County Central, 25-21, 25-21
Third Place=
Auburn def. Johnson County Central, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15
Mitchell Tournament=
Bayard def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-21, 25-21
Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-11, 25-21
Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-20, 25-23
Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-17, 25-18
Mitchell def. Hemingford, 25-9, 25-11
Nebraska Lutheran Tournament=
Parkview Christian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-16, 25-14
Southern Invitational=
Falls City def. Heartland, 25-14, 25-10
Falls City def. Southern, 25-19, 25-18
Southern def. Heartland, 25-20, 25-22
Thayer Central def. Falls City, 25-13
Thayer Central def. Heartland, 25-9, 25-18
Sutherland Tournament=
Chase County def. Sutherland, 25-15, 25-17
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Hitchcock County, 25-14, 25-20
Overton def. South Loup, 25-21, 25-16
Southwest def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-4, 25-14
Championship=
Chase County def. Southwest, 25-15, 25-18
Semifinal=
Chase County def. Overton, 14-25, 25-21, 28-26
Southwest def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-20, 25-4
Third Place=
Overton def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 18-25, 25-18, 25-23
Wisner-Pilger Tournament=
Humphrey St. Francis def. Madison, 25-3, 25-9
Wayne def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-12, 25-11
Wisner-Pilger def. Homer, 25-9, 25-16
Semifinal=
Pierce def. Wisner-Pilger, 14-25, 25-19, 25-15
Wayne def. Humphrey St. Francis, 22-25, 25-19, 26-24
Third Place=
Humphrey St. Francis def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-22, 13-25, 25-21
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
