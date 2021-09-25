Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Blue Ridge School 41, Christchurch 14

Collegiate-Richmond 41, Flint Hill School 18

Episcopal 20, Trinity Episcopal 19

Gar-Field 20, Freedom (W) 16

Lafayette 42, Tabb 21

Lakewood St. Edward, Ohio 58, Beacon Hill 0

Paul VI Catholic High School 43, Saint James, Md. 42

Poquoson 27, New Kent 15

Riverheads 56, Tazewell 19

South Lakes 39, McLean 14

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 48, Bishop Ireton 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Granby vs. Norcom, ppd.

Northern Virginia HomeSchool vs. Rappahannock County, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports

Pledger helps Utah rally past Washington State 24-13

September 25, 2021 10:31 PM

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

September 25, 2021 10:31 PM
