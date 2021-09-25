Sports

Coan limps off for No. 12 Notre Dame against Wisconsin

By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer

Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen sacks Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen sacks Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Charles Rex Arbogast AP
CHICAGO

Quarterback Jack Coan went to the locker room with what appeared to be a left leg injury halfway through the third quarter of No. 12 Notre Dame’s game against No. 18 Wisconsin on Saturday.

Coan limped off the field after a third down the Fighting Irish were unable to convert. The game was tied at 10.

The senior transfer from Wisconsin went to the medical tent on the sideline, and then after trying to make a warm-up throw walked slowly toward the tunnel with a member of the Notre Dame staff.

Drew Pyne replaced Coan on Notre Dame’s next offensive series.

