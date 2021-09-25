Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Agua Fria 43, La Joya Community 0
American Leadership-Gilbert 42, Fountain Hills 6
American Leadership-Queen Creek 44, Northwest Christian 12
Arizona College Preparatory 56, Scottsdale Coronado 6
Bagdad 80, Phoenix School-Deaf 22
Benson 42, Veritas Prep 7
Bisbee 55, Tucson Santa Rita 0
Boulder Creek 56, Higley 42
Bradshaw Mountain 34, Youngker High School 12
Buckeye 47, Phoenix Arcadia 18
Cactus 50, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 7
Camp Verde 60, Page 22
Casteel High School 35, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 6
Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 48, Betty Fairfax High School 0
Chandler 41, Liberty 21
Chandler Hamilton 33, Peoria Centennial 15
Desert Edge 34, Canyon View 6
Duncan 32, Sells Baboquivari 28
Eagar Round Valley 56, Kayenta Monument Valley 13
Flagstaff 42, Phoenix Thunderbird 11
Flagstaff Coconino 49, Tempe Marcos de Niza 21
Florence 24, San Tan Foothills 0
Ganado 38, Keams Canyon Hopi 6
Gilbert 42, Nogales 0
Gilbert Christian 34, Chandler Prep 7
Gilbert Highland 40, Mesa Desert Ridge 14
Glendale 58, Lake Havasu 28
Glendale Apollo 24, Phoenix Sunnyslope 21
Glendale Arizona IHS 42, Paradise Valley 14
Glendale Copper Canyon 59, Phoenix Maryvale 0
Glendale Deer Valley 36, Phoenix Goldwater 28
Glendale Mountain Ridge 42, North 6
Glendale Prep 18, Eloy Santa Cruz 14
Goodyear Millenium 23, Marana Mountain View 20
Granite Hills-El Cajon, Calif. 41, Walden Grove 27
Highland Prep 25, Globe 7
Holbrook 48, Pinon 0
Imperial, Calif. 35, Gila Ridge 7
Kearny Ray 28, Superior 20
Kingman 42, Chino Valley 29
Lakeside Blue Ridge 49, Odyssey Institute 0
Laveen Chavez 34, Valley Vista 13
Marana 56, Tucson Flowing Wells 7
Mesa Dobson 33, Phoenix North Canyon 32
Mesa Mountain View 24, Mesa 14
Mesa Red Mountain 42, Mesa Westwood 7
Miami 46, Whiteriver Alchesay 44
Mohave Valley River Valley 61, Paradise Honors 0
Morenci 27, St. Johns 7
NFL YET College Prep Academy 28, Arete-Mesa Prep 23
Parker 40, Wellton Antelope 0
Payson 62, Chinle 0
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 35, Sequoia Pathway 6
Phoenix Brophy 20, Scottsdale Notre Dame 7
Phoenix Central 30, Sierra Linda 16
Phoenix Christian 49, Fort Defiance Window Rock 8
Phoenix Greenway 32, Phoenix Moon Valley 22
Phoenix South Mountain 26, Tucson 20
Phoenix St. Mary's 14, Ben Franklin 10
Phoenix Washington 32, Glendale Independence 6
Pima 53, Scottsdale Christian 0
Poston Butte 41, Eastmark 14
Prescott 20, Lee Williams High School 19
Queen Creek 27, Perry 7
Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 45, Tuba City 16
Raymond S. Kellis 33, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 7
Safford 35, Sahuarita 10
Salome 58, Desert Heights Prep 20
Scottsdale Chaparral 27, Scottsdale Saguaro 26
Scottsdale Desert Mountain 17, Peoria 7
Show Low 28, Winslow 13
Snowflake 26, Pusch Ridge Christian 21
St. David 70, Elfrida Valley 12
Tanque Verde 42, San Tan Charter 33
Tempe McClintock 34, Tempe 14
Tolleson 43, Mesa Skyline 0
Tombstone 47, Tucson Catalina Magnet 0
Tucson Canyon del Oro 21, Tucson Catalina Foothills 14
Tucson Desert View 28, Thatcher 6
Tucson Empire 38, Tucson Cholla 0
Tucson Pueblo 51, Rio Rico 14
Tucson Sabino 41, Phoenix Bourgade 0
Tucson Salpointe 34, Tucson Arizona IRHS 9
Tucson Sunnyside 41, Sierra Vista Buena 24
Verrado 50, Phoenix Browne 0
Willcox 63, Glendale North Pointe 0
Williams Field 21, Campo Verde 0
Willow Canyon 89, Yuma Kofa 0
Yuma Catholic 42, Bullhead City Mohave 0
Yuma Cibola 38, Avondale Westview 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
El Mirage Dysart vs. Phoenix Cortez, ccd.
Many Farms vs. Red Mesa, ccd.
St John Paul II vs. Phoenix Valley Lutheran, ccd.
Tonopah Valley vs. Scottsdale Prep, ccd.
Tucson Desert View vs. Tucson Sahuaro, ccd.
Tucson Rincon vs. Tucson Palo Verde, ccd.
Winkelman Hayden vs. Tempe Prep, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
