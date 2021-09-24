Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Arlington 27, Stanwood 6
Black Hills 51, Centralia 8
Columbia River 16, Woodland 7
Eatonville 35, La Center 13
Friday Harbor 39, Seton Catholic 32
Hockinson 65, R.A. Long 13
Kelso 33, Prairie 8
Kennewick 41, Pasco 0
Lake Washington 49, Bellevue 7
Lakewood 14, Squalicum 13
Lincoln 42, Chief Sealth 0
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 20, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 14
Marysville-Pilchuck 49, Glacier Peak 14
Montesano 38, Castle Rock 22
Mountain View 49, Heritage 20
North Central 52, Rogers (Spokane) 21
North Kitsap 56, Port Angeles 0
Olympic 35, Bremerton 14
Peninsula 35, Timberline 33
Pomeroy 74, Tekoa/Rosalia 0
Tenino 20, Onalaska 14
Tumwater 34, W. F. West 0
Yelm 50, River Ridge 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments