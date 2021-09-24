Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Borah 28, Centennial 7

Buhl 36, Wood River 20

Capital 48, Kuna 21

Castleford 50, Hansen 8

Council 56, Tri-Valley 12

Dietrich 48, Glenns Ferry 0

Eagle 24, Meridian 23

Gooding 36, Declo 6

Highland 42, Madison 16

Idaho Falls 32, Pocatello 20

Jerome 28, Canyon Ridge 22

Kellogg 33, Grangeville 21

Kendrick 82, Lewis County 12

Lake City 26, Moscow 12

Melba 44, Cole Valley 21

Minico 30, Burley 15

Mountain View 56, Owyhee 0

Nampa Christian 76, Valley 0

Oakley 54, Murtaugh 0

Orofino 31, Marsing 0

Post Falls 41, Lakeland 14

Prairie 64, Potlatch 28

Raft River 72, Lighthouse Christian 26

Rigby 51, Thunder Ridge 12

Riverside, Wash. 18, Bonners Ferry 12

Rocky Mountain 49, Skyview 21

Salmon 19, Ririe 12

Shoshone 46, Hagerman 26

Skyline 33, Bonneville 0

Snake River 31, South Fremont 21

Vale, Ore. 12, New Plymouth 6

Vallivue 54, Caldwell 12

Weiser 40, Fruitland 18

West Side 42, Bear Lake 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

