Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Absarokee 61, Ennis 16
Belt 60, Cascade 12
Big Timber 25, Manhattan/Manhattan Christian Co-op 19, OT
Billings West 48, Belgrade 3
Bridger 44, Broadview-Lavina 19
Butte 24, Missoula Big Sky 0
Columbus 26, Jefferson (Boulder) 14
Dillon 27, Frenchtown 21
Fairview 56, Mon-Dak 25
Flint Creek 56, Victor 6
Florence 44, Anaconda 3
Huntley Project 50, Roundup 2
Kalispell Glacier 21, Helena Capital 7
Laurel 42, Hardin 0
Lewistown (Fergus) 37, Sidney 7
Malta 54, Wolf Point 20
Miles City 40, Havre 0
Missoula Loyola 10, Eureka 6
Richey-Lambert 49, Savage 0
Seeley-Swan 62, Thompson Falls 6
Shields Valley 38, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 14
Whitefish 44, East Helena 8
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments