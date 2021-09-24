Sports

Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Absarokee 61, Ennis 16

Belt 60, Cascade 12

Big Timber 25, Manhattan/Manhattan Christian Co-op 19, OT

Billings West 48, Belgrade 3

Bridger 44, Broadview-Lavina 19

Butte 24, Missoula Big Sky 0

Columbus 26, Jefferson (Boulder) 14

Dillon 27, Frenchtown 21

Fairview 56, Mon-Dak 25

Flint Creek 56, Victor 6

Florence 44, Anaconda 3

Huntley Project 50, Roundup 2

Kalispell Glacier 21, Helena Capital 7

Laurel 42, Hardin 0

Lewistown (Fergus) 37, Sidney 7

Malta 54, Wolf Point 20

Miles City 40, Havre 0

Missoula Loyola 10, Eureka 6

Richey-Lambert 49, Savage 0

Seeley-Swan 62, Thompson Falls 6

Shields Valley 38, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 14

Whitefish 44, East Helena 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

