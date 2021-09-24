Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Beulah 28, Killdeer 12

Bishop Ryan 37, Stanley 7

Bismarck Century 21, Mandan 14

Bismarck St. Mary's 51, Wahpeton 20

Bottineau 20, St. John 6

Bowman County 14, Dickinson Trinity 7

Cavalier 58, Griggs/Midkota 8

Central Cass 41, Lisbon 8

Central McLean 60, Kidder County 38

Devils Lake 21, Grand Forks Central 15

Dickinson 33, Watford City 14

Divide County 58, Ray/Powers Lake 52

Fargo Davies 27, Bismarck High 0

Fargo North 42, Grand Forks Red River 8

Fargo Shanley 33, Jamestown 13

Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page 38, Hatton-Northwood 12

Hankinson 49, Tri-State 6

Hettinger/Scranton 44, Beach 20

Hillsboro/Central Valley 41, Carrington 0

Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 60, Alexander 24

Kindred 41, Oak Grove Lutheran 0

LaMoure/L-M 42, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 12

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 37, Harvey-Wells County 30

Maple Valley/Enderlin 32, Richland 0

May-Port CG 50, Larimore 18

Midway-Minto 61, Mandaree 0

Milnor-North Sargent 44, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm 26

Minot 31, Williston 0

Mott-Regent 42, Grant Co/Flasher 34, OT

New Rockford-Sheyenne 60, Benson County 22

New Salem-Almont 48, Richardton-Taylor 12

North Prairie 26, TGU 14

Northern Cass 47, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 8

Oakes 32, Linton/HMB 13

Rugby 18, Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 6

Sheyenne 36, Bismarck Legacy 7

Shiloh Christian 37, Hazen 30

South Border 28, Napoleon/G-S 8

South Prairie 35, Des Lacs-Burlington 0

Southern McLean 30, Heart River 8

Surrey 36, Lewis and Clark-Berthold 6

Thompson 30, Grafton 16

Valley City 40, Turtle Mountain 0

Velva 20, Nedrose 12

West Fargo 42, Fargo South 3

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

