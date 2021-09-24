Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Badger 43, Burlington 6

Colby 42, Marathon 0

Franklin 42, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 3

Gilman 52, Bruce 8

Green Bay Southwest 36, Green Bay East 8

Greendale 38, Cudahy 0

Howards Grove 33, Random Lake 0

Iola-Scandinavia def. Wild Rose, forfeit

Kimberly 35, Oshkosh West 0

La Crosse Central 52, Tomah 0

Loyal def. Almond-Bancroft, forfeit

Markesan def. Clinton, forfeit

Mauston 2, Dodgeville 0

McDonell Central 56, Lincoln 0

Milwaukee Pulaski 50, Milwaukee Vincent 30

Oconto 29, Mishicot 0

Spencer/Columbus Catholic def. Nekoosa, forfeit

Sun Prairie def. Madison West, forfeit

Tomahawk 41, Menominee Indian 14

Waterford 28, Westosha Central 7

Waterloo 61, Palmyra-Eagle 0

Watertown 20, Milton 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

This Date in Baseball

September 24, 2021 6:59 PM

