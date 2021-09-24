Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Aurora (East) 24, Streamwood 17
Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 54, Galva 8
Carbondale 1, Cahokia 0
Clifton Central 2, Watseka (coop) 0
Downers South 16, Proviso East 0
Effingham 27, Taylorville 7
Greenville 49, Litchfield 16
Hersey 80, Elk Grove 0
IC Catholic def. Aurora Central Catholic, forfeit
Kankakee 55, Thornwood 12
Lincoln-Way East 21, Bolingbrook 13
Ottawa 13, Woodstock North 6
Pana 41, Piasa Southwestern 0
Sullivan 24, Macon Meridian 14
Washington 35, Morton 14
Whitney Young 46, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
