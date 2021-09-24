Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Caravel Academy 30, Red Lion Christian Academy 6
Charter School of Wilmington 42, John Dickinson 0
Lake Forest 40, Delcastle Tech 8
Middletown 49, Appoquinimink 13
Seaford 34, Polytech 18
St. Georges Tech 21, Salesianum 14
St. Mark's 34, Newark 6
Woodbridge 27, Sussex Technical 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brandywine vs. Indian River, ccd.
Milford vs. Delmar, ppd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
