Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Benton 49, Russellville 10

Booneville 49, Two Rivers 6

Cedarville 38, Lavaca 36

Charleston 51, Greenland 0

Greene Co. Tech 42, Forrest City 8

LR Christian 16, Maumelle 10

Lake Hamilton 36, Mountain Home 7

McGehee 42, Drew Central 0

Mountain View 34, Poyen 14

North Little Rock 35, LR Central 6

Osceola def. Corning, forfeit

Prairie Grove 36, Green Forest 6

Prescott 2, Horatio 0

Pulaski Academy 64, Watson Chapel 8

Quitman 52, Conway Christian 8

Star City 10, Monticello 0

Vilonia 49, Clarksville 7

September 24, 2021

