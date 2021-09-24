Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Alma def. Southern Valley, 25-14, 26-24, 25-22
Arapahoe def. Elm Creek, 25-17, 18-25, 25-22, 25-18
Paxton def. Wallace, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22
Sioux County def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-13, 26-24, 25-12
Allison Weston Invitational=
Pool A=
Lincoln East def. Omaha Burke, 17-25, 25-17, 15-12
Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln East, 25-23, 25-14
Pool B=
Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-22, 25-7
Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Westside, 25-21, 25-20
Omaha Westside def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-19, 25-21
Pool C=
Millard West def. Des Moines, Roosevelt, Iowa, 25-14, 25-10
Papillion-LaVista def. Des Moines, Roosevelt, Iowa, 25-17, 25-14
South Platte Triangular=
South Platte def. Banner County, 25-4, 25-8
South Platte def. Crawford, 25-16, 21-25, 25-11
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments