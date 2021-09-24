Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ansley-Litchfield def. Twin Loup, forfeit

Bertrand 55, Hi-Line 38

Broken Bow 32, O'Neill 14

Cody-Kilgore 86, Sioux County 8

Elmwood-Murdock def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, forfeit

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Gibbon, forfeit

Gretna 77, Bellevue East 0

Hay Springs 59, Minatare 0

Homer 92, Walthill 18

Humphrey St. Francis 44, Riverside 30

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44, Hartington-Newcastle 13

Loomis 56, Maywood-Hayes Center 18

Lutheran High Northeast def. Elkhorn Valley, forfeit

North Platte 37, Lincoln Northeast 14

Parkview Christian def. Lewiston, forfeit

Perkins County def. Kimball, forfeit

Potter-Dix 68, Arthur County 50

Stuart def. Elba, forfeit

Sutherland def. Hemingford, forfeit

Winnebago 42, Red Cloud, S.D. 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Ryder Cup Pairings

September 24, 2021 6:28 PM

