Tackle Brandon Shell out for Seahawks, Jamarco Jones in. Vikings’ Dalvin Cook questionable

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) celebrates a touchdown run during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

The Seahawks will be without their underappreciated right tackle against one of the league more dangerous pass rushers.

And the Vikings officially say do-it-all running back Dalvin Cook is iffy to play.

Sunday’s Seattle-Minnesota game in Minneapolis will have some pregame intrigue.

The Vikings list Cook, their two-time Pro Bowl rusher and pass catcher out of the backfield, as questionable to play. He hasn’t practiced this week because of an ankle injury.

Coach Mike Zimmer told reporters in Minnesota Cook was “doing much better” following some work Friday.

Cook got hurt while being tackled by J.J. Watt in the fourth quarter of Minnesota’s 34-33 loss at Arizona last weekend, which ended with Vikings kicker Greg Joseph missing a 37-yard field goal on the game’s final play.

Zimmer has downplayed Cook’s injury all week, calling it “a little sprain.”

Asked about Cook’s workload for Sunday, Zimmer told reporters in Minnesota Wednesday, per Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune: “At this stage, it’s time to get some wins,” Zimmer told reporters in Minnesota this week. “Dalvin’s a tough guy. If he can’t play, there’s a reason why he’s not playing. But he makes us go, so we’re going to continue to play him.”

The Seahawks are expecting Cook to play.

“We have to know when they’re going to give him the ball and understand that he’s the guy that gets everything going,” All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner said. “Once they establish that run game, it opens up their playbook.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“Once we stop that, we can stop a big portion of their playbook.”

Shell spraining his ankle late in the fourth quarter of Seattle’s home loss in overtime to Tennessee and now not playing at Minnesota presents a problem for the Seahawks.

How to block Hunter?

Hunter often lines up on the offense’s right edge. That’s where Jones will start, at right tackle, for the first time since week 13 last season against the New York Giants. Seattle scored just 12 points at home that December day in a dismal loss to the six-win Giants.

Expect to see new Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to use more two tight-end formations against the Vikings with Gerald Everett and Will Dissly, including to pass. Dissly is likely to stay in to block, to help Jones keep Hunter, the two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher, off quarterback Russell Wilson.

#Seahawks list starting RT Brandon Shell out for Sunday at Minnesota. Jamarco Jones, c'mon down--and face standout DE Danielle Hunter.



DE Benson Mayowa questionable.



Vikings says RB Dalvin Cook questionable. Seahawks expect him to play, and be MIN's focal point as usual pic.twitter.com/7b2GY8l3XK — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 24, 2021

Rookie wide receiver Dee Eskridge will miss his second consecutive game. He got a concussion on a hit that ended a fly-sweep run by Seattle’s top rookie draft choice in the second half of the team’s season opener at Indianapolis two week’s ago.

Rashaad Penny, the number-two running back behind Chris Carson, will miss a second straight game with a calf injury. Alex Collins will again be active behind Carson — and, he hopes, get more than the one carry for 25 yards he got against the Titans last weekend when Seattle called 17 running plays and 35 passes.

Seahawks defensive end Benson Mayowa is questionable to play. He’s been limited in practice this week with a neck injury. He has one of Seattle’s six sacks through two games.