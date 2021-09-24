Gilbert, Mariners to face Suarez, Angels

Seattle Mariners (84-69, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (73-80, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (6-5, 4.74 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) Angels: Jose Suarez (7-8, 3.57 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels +100, Mariners -120; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Seattle will meet on Friday.

The Angels are 39-40 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles is slugging .406 as a unit. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with a .583 slugging percentage, including 74 extra-base hits and 45 home runs.

The Mariners are 42-36 in road games. Seattle hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .300 this season, led by Ty France with a mark of .365.

The Mariners won the last meeting 7-4. Logan Gilbert earned his fourth victory and France went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Seattle. Patrick Sandoval registered his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 45 home runs and is batting .253.

France leads the Mariners with 157 hits and has 65 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .214 batting average, 5.03 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (lumbar), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jo Adell: (back), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).