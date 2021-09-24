Wells expected to start as Baltimore hosts Texas

Texas Rangers (55-98, fifth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (49-104, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Spencer Howard (0-4, 6.86 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Orioles: Alexander Wells (1-3, 7.96 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -109, Rangers -108; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Texas will meet on Friday.

The Orioles are 24-51 on their home turf. Baltimore is slugging .403 as a unit. Cedric Mullins leads the club with a .527 slugging percentage, including 69 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The Rangers have gone 22-56 away from home. Texas has hit 156 home runs as a team this season. Adolis Garcia leads the club with 30, averaging one every 18.1 at-bats.

The Orioles won the last meeting 3-0. Zac Lowther earned his first victory and Ryan Mountcastle went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Baltimore. Glenn Otto registered his third loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mountcastle leads the Orioles with 31 home runs and has 84 RBIs.

Garcia leads the Rangers with 56 extra base hits and is batting .241.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .223 batting average, 4.41 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Rangers: 2-8, .208 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Tanner Scott: (knee), Jorge Lopez: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Matt Harvey: (knee), Hunter Harvey: (lat), DJ Stewart: (knee), Ramon Urias: (adductor), Jorge Mateo: (lumbar).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Nick Snyder: (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Eli White: (elbow), Ronald Guzman: (knee).