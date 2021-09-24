Eovaldi expected to start as Red Sox host the Yankees

New York Yankees (86-67, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (88-65, second in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (15-8, 3.03 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 231 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (10-8, 3.52 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 188 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox +101, Yankees -118; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees head to take on the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

The Red Sox are 49-29 in home games in 2020. Boston has slugged .452 this season. Kyle Schwarber leads the team with a mark of .564.

The Yankees are 41-34 on the road. New York is hitting a collective .237 this season, led by Aaron Judge with an average of .281.

The Yankees won the last meeting 5-2. Andrew Heaney secured his eighth victory and Andrew Velazquez went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for New York. Nick Pivetta registered his sixth loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 34 home runs and has 107 RBIs.

Joey Gallo leads the Yankees with 38 home runs and has 76 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 8-2, .280 batting average, 2.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock: (pectoral), Phillips Valdez: (covid-19), Danny Santana: (covid-19), Yairo Munoz: (covid-19).

Yankees: Jameson Taillon: (ankle), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga : (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).