Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Del City 62, OKC Northwest 0
Maud 32, Oaks 16
Midwest City 28, Lawton 8
Putnam North 69, OKC U.S. Grant 3
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
The coach didn't have much information about the ESPN report but says he's always thought Gordon has a place with the Seahawks.
