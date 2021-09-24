Pete Carroll hired Shane Waldron to re-ground the Seahawks in the run. So where’s the run?

All you Let Russ Cook-ers, don’t let the Seahawks’ last game fool — or encourage — you.

Shane Waldron is not in Seattle to call 35 pass plays and only 17 runs, as he did in the team’s home-opening loss to Tennessee last weekend. That was after the Seahawks had leads of 15 and 14 points in the second half.

To hear Waldron and his boss tell it, that will be the Seahawks’ exception this season, not their rule.

“It was inconsistent. We know we want to be a balanced attack,” the Seahawks’ first-time offensive coordinator said Thursday. “We want to be able to run the ball, and certainly be able to do it at a more effective level and stay committed to it as the game goes on. ...

“(It) is so important that we can stay committed, on track, and move the ball with the run game.”

Uh-oh. Sound the civic alarms.

Those who think 70-year-old coach Pete Carroll runs the ball too much ignore why he fired Brian Schottenheimer and hired the 41-year-old Waldron in January to call Seattle’s plays.

They also ignore who Carroll is, how he’s won Seattle’s only NFL championship and how he wants to get back to playing this season, and beyond.

“Every time I mention the running game, everybody goes crazy,” Carroll said, accurately, in June.

“We are going to be a balanced football team, again. And we are going to do the things that we need to do to play good ball. Like always, that means to be able to keep the ball away from the other guys. ...

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“When we are at our best, we’ve been able to run the football and be really explosive. And that’s hard to stop.”

The Seahawks weren’t hard to stop in the third quarter, fourth quarter and overtime of their 33-30 loss to the Titans last weekend.

In Waldron’s second game as Carroll’s coordinator, Seattle had the ball once in the entire third quarter. Lead back Chris Carson ran it four times for 5 yards on that lone possession of the third quarter. He ran it once, for 2 yards, while Waldron and Wilson (on some audibles at the line of scrimmage) called passes on 12 of the offense’s final 14 snaps to end regulation. That was despite the Seahawks entering the fourth quarter with a 30-16 lead.

Carson carried the ball one time over the final 31 minutes of the game, when Seattle scored just six points. The Seahawks called passes on 15 of their final 17 plays.

Wilson can’t cook in this offense, not like that. He ended up cooked. The Titans sacked him at his goal line on Seattle’s final offensive play. That set up Tennessee with a short field, from the Seahawks 39-yard line, for the Titans’ short drive to the winning field goal.

Carroll said before the season the biggest change he expects this season with Waldron’s offense is on third downs.

“If we can be around 50% (conversion rate), we are going to be hard to deal with,” Carroll said this summer.

The Seahawks were 4 for 12 (33%) on third downs against Tennessee. That included 2 for 6 in the third quarter, fourth quarter and overtime. They were 4 for 9 (44%) at Indianapolis.

Eight for 21 (38%) isn’t “hard to deal with.” It isn’t part of Carroll’s plan.

Waldron’s running plus his short, quick passing game are designed to create third and short. Against the Colts, that worked fairly well; the Seahawks’ average yards to gain on third down was 4.8. They called 28 pass plays and 25 runs. They won, by 12 points.

Against the Titans last weekend, Seattle’s average third down was 6.7 yards to go. Third and 7s mean the need for longer pass patterns by receivers, so the offensive line’s iffy pass protection needs to hold up longer. Tennessee sacked Wilson three times, hit him six more times, and the Seahawks lost in overtime.

Waldron’s and Carroll’s fix for Sunday when the Seahawks (1-1) play the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) in Minneapolis?

Be more productive on first and second down, by eliminating penalties and running Carson more — more often than the 13 times for 31 yards he did against the Titans.

Seahawks running back Chris Carson rumbles. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tennessee Titans in an NFL football game at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

“Chris ran hard,” Waldron said, “especially on the sudden change when we got the back-to-back runs, he was able to power it in there (for the first of his two touchdowns in the first two quarters against Tennessee, after Kerry Hyder recovered a Titans fumble.)

“Overall, with some of the things in the run game, that early-down efficiency shows up. And (it) is so important that we can stay committed, on track, and move the ball with the run game.”

Sunday is likely to be another close game. The Vikings offense — with speed runner Dalvin Cook, quarterback Kirk Cousins (five touchdowns, no interceptions, 72% completion rate and 112.9 passer rating so far this season) plus receivers Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson — is likely to approach Minnesota’s early-season average of 30 points per game.

To win, the Seahawks expect to have to outscore the Vikings.

And to do that, Carroll and Waldron expect to run Carson and, yes, Alex Collins (one carry, 25 yards against Tennessee) more.

“I think more when you get into the latter half of the game, staying efficient, avoiding penalties, and avoiding those quick-game incompletions where we can stay on track, I think those all go together with the run game,” Waldron said.

“But there’s no doubt if we can start with an efficient run game, it’s going to affect the entire game.”

This story was originally published September 24, 2021 6:50 AM.