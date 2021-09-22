Junk expected to start as Los Angeles hosts Houston

Houston Astros (90-61, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (72-79, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (11-7, 3.31 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 160 strikeouts) Angels: Janson Junk (0-1, 2.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels +174, Astros -205; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros head to take on the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

The Angels are 38-39 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .304, led by Shohei Ohtani with a mark of .342.

The Astros are 43-33 on the road. Houston has slugged .446 this season. Kyle Tucker leads the team with a mark of .559.

The Astros won the last meeting 10-5. Jose Urquidy earned his eighth victory and Aledmys Diaz went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Houston. Packy Naughton registered his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 74 extra base hits and is batting .255.

Tucker leads the Astros with 66 extra base hits and is slugging .559.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .215 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Astros: 8-2, .300 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 40 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Jose Marte: (hamstring), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (lumbar), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jo Adell: (back), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Jake Odorizzi: (foot), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Michael Brantley: (knee), Freudis Nova: (knee), Taylor Jones: (covid-19).