Sports
Tuesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Ada-Borup def. Bagley, 25-9, 25-14, 25-10
Alexandria def. Brainerd, 25-17, 25-15, 25-13
Avail Academy def. LILA, 25-12, 25-12, 25-15
Barnum def. Carlton, 25-16, 25-12, 25-20
Chaska def. Benilde-St. Margaret's, 25-18, 25-19, 25-13
Eagan def. Lakeville North, 25-23, 25-15, 25-13
Eagle Ridge Academy Charter def. Heritage Christian Academy, 25-13, 25-15, 25-21
East Ridge def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-17, 25-17, 25-20
Eden Prairie def. Buffalo, 26-24, 25-18, 25-21
Ely def. International Falls, 25-21, 25-18, 25-14
Faribault def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-20, 25-15, 25-20
Fridley def. Brooklyn Center, 25-17, 25-11, 25-10
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-22, 25-18, 25-15
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Murray County Central, 25-14, 25-21, 25-16
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Norwood-Young America, 25-20, 25-16, 25-6
Irondale def. White Bear Lake, 25-14, 25-23, 25-8
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Madelia, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19
Liberty Classical def. Hiawatha Collegiate, 25-4, 25-7, 25-13
Mahtomedi def. North St. Paul, 25-17, 25-18, 25-21
Maple Lake def. Monticello, 25-23, 25-12, 25-19
Marshall def. Worthington, 25-20, 25-15, 25-8
McGregor def. Northland, 25-21, 25-9, 25-17
Mesabi East def. Deer River, 25-17, 25-19, 25-15
Milaca def. Aitkin, 25-19, 25-11, 25-23
Minneota def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-17, 25-16, 25-15
NCEUH def. Win-E-Mac, 25-21, 25-16, 25-12
Nevis def. Laporte, 25-10, 25-11, 25-4
New Richland-H-E-G def. United South Central, 25-14, 25-12, 25-18
Osakis def. Swanville, 25-6, 25-17, 25-16
Paynesville def. Montevideo, 25-22, 29-27, 25-13
Pequot Lakes def. Pine River-Backus, 25-16, 25-20, 25-13
Perham def. Park Rapids, 25-16, 25-12, 25-21
Proctor def. Duluth East, 21-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-19, 15-12
Renville County West def. Lakeview, 25-23, 25-8, 25-21
Rochester Century def. Albert Lea, 25-14, 25-7, 25-19
Rockford def. Mound Westonka, 25-12, 25-12, 25-19
Rosemount def. Farmington, 25-12, 25-12, 25-20
Sauk Centre def. Melrose, 25-13, 25-15, 25-9
Sibley East def. Tri-City United, 28-26, 25-27, 25-16, 25-13
St. Michael-Albertville def. Hopkins, 25-16, 25-14, 25-9
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-15, 25-13, 25-9
Two Rivers def. Hastings, 25-7, 25-11, 25-14
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 25-21, 25-16, 25-9
Wayzata def. Edina, 25-12, 25-11, 25-19
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments