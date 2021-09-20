Sports

Ellen van Dijk claims 2nd time trial title at cycling worlds

The Associated Press

BRUGGE, Belgium

Ellen van Dijk of the Netherlands won the women's time trial at the road cycling world championships Monday to claim a second title in the discipline.

The 34-year-old rider perfectly paced her effort on the flat 30.3-kilometer course in the Flanders region of Belgium to beat Marlen Reusser of Switzerland by 10.29 seconds.

Reusser led at both intermediate checks but faded over the last 10 kilometers.

Olympic champion Annemiek van Vleuten, another Dutch rider, was third, more than 24 seconds off the pace.

Van Dijk won her first time trial world title in 2013.

Sports

