Sports

Omar Gonzalez scores in 79th, Toronto beats Nashville 2-1

The Associated Press

Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio, left, tries to maneuver the ball away from Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar, right, in the first half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio, left, tries to maneuver the ball away from Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar, right, in the first half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP) Cole Burston AP
TORONTO

Omar Gonzalez scored in the 79th minute and Toronto FC beat Nashville 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

The 6-foot-5 defender managed to contort his body to get a leg to a Yeferson Soteldo free kick as he crashed the goal. Soteldo took the free kick quickly after captain Michael Bradley put the ball down.

C.J. Sapong tied it for Nashville (10-3-11) five minutes earlier, scoring his 81st career goal in his 300th MLS regular-season game.

Jacob Shaffelburg opened the scoring for Toronto (4-15-6) in the 18th minute.

