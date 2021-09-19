Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
University Academy, Mo. 20, KC Bishop Ward 10
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Grayson McCall threw for three touchdowns, Shermari Jones ran for 149 yards and another score, and No. 16 Coastal Carolina held on to beat Buffalo 28-25 for its first road win of the season.
Comments