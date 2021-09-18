Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adna 38, Morton/White Pass 6

Emerald Ridge 28, Olympia 26

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

September 18, 2021 4:38 PM

Florida falls to No. 1 Alabama in heartbreaker, 31-29

September 18, 2021 4:34 PM

