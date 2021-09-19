Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Banning Lewis Prep 30, Prospect Ridge Academy 0
Byers 58, Denver Christian 6
Chatfield 28, FMHS 7
Cherokee Trail 35, Overland 8
Cheyenne Wells 77, Granada 20
Custer County 38, Justice 32
Dayspring Christian Academy 58, Akron 18
Eaton 32, Platte Valley 0
Evergreen High School 50, Gateway 6
Florence 36, Holyoke 15
Hanover 56, Flagler 6
Haxtun 50, Caliche 0
Hi-Plains 61, Kiowa 6
John F. Kennedy 35, Summit 22
Mesa Ridge 35, Widefield High School 0
North Park 64, Weldon Valley 7
Northfield 56, Abraham Lincoln 0
Pikes Peak 16, Simla 14
Prairie 54, Peetz 18
Sierra Grande 33, Mountain Valley 0
The Academy 42, Kent Denver 21
Wray 34, Burlington 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
