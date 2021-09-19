Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Banning Lewis Prep 30, Prospect Ridge Academy 0

Byers 58, Denver Christian 6

Chatfield 28, FMHS 7

Cherokee Trail 35, Overland 8

Cheyenne Wells 77, Granada 20

Custer County 38, Justice 32

Dayspring Christian Academy 58, Akron 18

Eaton 32, Platte Valley 0

Evergreen High School 50, Gateway 6

Florence 36, Holyoke 15

Hanover 56, Flagler 6

Haxtun 50, Caliche 0

Hi-Plains 61, Kiowa 6

John F. Kennedy 35, Summit 22

Mesa Ridge 35, Widefield High School 0

North Park 64, Weldon Valley 7

Northfield 56, Abraham Lincoln 0

Pikes Peak 16, Simla 14

Prairie 54, Peetz 18

Sierra Grande 33, Mountain Valley 0

The Academy 42, Kent Denver 21

Wray 34, Burlington 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

