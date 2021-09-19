Bubic expected to start for Kansas City against Seattle

Seattle Mariners (79-68, third in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (66-81, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (7-8, 4.17 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 157 strikeouts) Royals: Kris Bubic (4-6, 4.99 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +105, Mariners -123; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Seattle will face off on Saturday.

The Royals are 35-38 on their home turf. Kansas City has slugged .394 this season. Salvador Perez leads the club with a .549 slugging percentage, including 64 extra-base hits and 45 home runs.

The Mariners are 37-35 on the road. Seattle has hit 183 home runs as a team this season. Kyle Seager leads the club with 34, averaging one every 16.1 at-bats.

The Mariners won the last meeting 6-2. Chris Flexen earned his 12th victory and Jarred Kelenic went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Seattle. Jon Heasley took his first loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 64 extra base hits and is batting .276.

Ty France leads the Mariners with 149 hits and has 62 RBIs.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .294 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .231 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Brady Singer: (undisclosed), Mike Minor: (shoulder), Daniel Lynch: (calf), Richard Lovelady: (elbow), Brad Keller: (shoulder), Jakob Junis: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (shoulder), Cam Gallagher: (knee).

Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).