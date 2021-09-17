Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Becker 21, Chisago Lakes 14

Bloomington Kennedy 40, Minneapolis Washburn 0

Brooklyn Center 15, Minneapolis South 13

Cambridge-Isanti 21, St. Cloud Tech 0

Chanhassen 14, Spring Lake Park 7

Detroit Lakes 28, Thief River Falls 0

Duluth East 25, Hermantown 22

East Grand Forks 27, Park Rapids 0

Fertile-Beltrami 49, Park Christian 7

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Kittson County Central 33, Northern Freeze 0

Mahnomen/Waubun 41, Warroad 6

North Branch 50, Mora 0

Osakis 45, Staples-Motley 0

Pine City 32, Hibbing 21

Red Wing 32, Albert Lea 7

St. Agnes 39, St. Croix Lutheran 0

Verndale 46, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 0

Watertown-Mayer 32, Albany 8

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 44, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 18

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 17, 2021 7:09 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 17, 2021 7:09 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 17, 2021 7:07 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service