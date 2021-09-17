Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Becker 21, Chisago Lakes 14
Bloomington Kennedy 40, Minneapolis Washburn 0
Brooklyn Center 15, Minneapolis South 13
Cambridge-Isanti 21, St. Cloud Tech 0
Chanhassen 14, Spring Lake Park 7
Detroit Lakes 28, Thief River Falls 0
Duluth East 25, Hermantown 22
East Grand Forks 27, Park Rapids 0
Fertile-Beltrami 49, Park Christian 7
Kittson County Central 33, Northern Freeze 0
Mahnomen/Waubun 41, Warroad 6
North Branch 50, Mora 0
Osakis 45, Staples-Motley 0
Pine City 32, Hibbing 21
Red Wing 32, Albert Lea 7
St. Agnes 39, St. Croix Lutheran 0
Verndale 46, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 0
Watertown-Mayer 32, Albany 8
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 44, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 18
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
