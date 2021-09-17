Fábio scores twice, New York Red Bulls beat Inter Miami 4-0

New York Red Bulls forward Fabio Gomez, left, vies with Inter Miami midfielder Blaise Matuidi during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) AP

Fábio scored two second-half goals and the New York Red Bulls beat Inter Miami 4-0 on Friday night.

The Red Bulls (7-11-5) scored more than two goals for the first time this season while keeping their slim playoff hopes alive. They had earned just six points over their previous 10 matches (1-6-3).

Fábio scored on headers in the 65th and 89th minutes. His first goal deflected off the crossbar. He hit his second scoring shot down and into the back of the net, beating goalkeeper Nick Marsman, for his fifth goal of the season.

Patryk Klimala opened the scoring in the 18th minute, and Omir Fernandez connected in the 31st.

Miami (9-10-5) had its club-record six straight unbeaten and three-game winning streak snapped. Marsman finished with four saves.